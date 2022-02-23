Vancouver makes an appearance in recent Jeopardy! question

There’s a Vancouver cameo on one of the best game shows ever made, and sports fans get to claim it.

BC Place was part of a clue worth $400 in the category, “In the Olympic City” on a recent episode of Jeopardy!.

The answer was, “BC Place Stadium, where the Whitecaps crest.” Winner Henry Rozycki guessed correctly super-fast, spitting out, “What is Vancouver?”

The contestant took home the wonderful US $7,200 prize, bringing his two-day total to $27,301. Rozycki will be back in action on the show for his third day on February 24.

The Vancouver Whitecaps picked up on being mentioned quickly, taking to social media to tell Jeopardy! they chose a “great question.”

At least one BC Lions fan noticed too.

BC Place shared it on Instagram, calling the question the “clue of the night.”

Vancouver cameos aren’t unheard of on Jeopardy! Actor Seth Rogan, who was born in the city, was the subject of one question from September, and another about Stanley Park came up in July.