First Nations artist's design to light up BC Place Stadium in February

Conceptual artistic rendering of First Nation artist Debra Sparrow's Blanketing the City design for BC Place Stadium's exterior Northern Lights display. (Pavco)

For the first time ever, a design by a First Nations artist will illuminate BC Place Stadium, turning its Northern Lights exterior roof display into a Coast Salish weaving pattern.

The black, red, yellow, and white striped design by renowned Musqueam First Nation artist Debra Sparrow will be featured nightly for two weeks from February 11 to 26, 2022.

The installation is part of Vancouver Mural Festival’s Blanketing the City: Lighting the Way initiative, which also includes the illumination of the five sails of Canada Place and the dome of Science World, as well as Bill Curtis Square at Yaletown-Roundhouse Station.

The Northern Lights display has, of course, become a prominent fixture in Vancouver’s nighttime skyline since it was built a decade ago as part of the stadium’s overhaul. It uses 1,700 panels, stacked four rows high.

Other special animated illuminations of the stadium roof in February will commemorate Canadian athletes competing in the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, Black History Month, Valentine’s Day, and Variety the Children’s Charity Show of Hearts telethon.