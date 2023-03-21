BC Place launches cheap $5 menu at all stadium events in Vancouver

Just a few weeks ago, we shared the new offerings being served up at BC Place this year.

Now, the multipurpose venue has something drool-worthy (and affordable) they’ve been cooking up in partnership with Sodexo Live! that we need to fill you in on.

A new $5 menu is launching and will be available at all stadium events moving forward.

This means folks will be able to enjoy a solid list of marquee items, including $5 hot dogs, nachos, popcorn, and even beer, for a great price.

There’s also the potential for more items to join the rotation throughout the year.

“We know that for some, buying tickets to a game or a concert can be a big financial commitment, and we want to ensure that everyone has the ability to enjoy a meal at our stadium,” said Chris May, general manager at BC Place.

“We want fans to know they have options – whether it’s a Slow Roasted Prime Rib sandwich or a beer and hotdog for $10. The $5 Menu helps ensure there is something for everyone.”

You can find the $5 menu available at Dawson’s Hot Dogs stands at sections 201 and 227.