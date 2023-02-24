BC Place reveals jam-packed menu of new food offerings for 2023
With the Whitecaps’ home opening game coming up this weekend, there’s no better time to talk about the new grub that sports fans will be able to indulge in at BC Place this season.
The stadium has revealed the new menu items for 2023, and we’re here to fill you in on all the delicious possibilities you’ll have in front of you when it comes to pre- and mid-game snacking.
Here are some new bites you can expect to find at BC Place this season.
Seoul Food (new vendor) – Section 206
New Items:
- Korean Fried Chicken (soy honey garlic, snowing cheese, Gochujang glaze, original)
- Snowing cheese fries
- Gochujang fries
- Vegan tenders (plant-based chicken tenders by Gardein Protein)
Beast Unleashed – Section 210
New Items:
- Tuxedo Wild Mushroom Truffle Burger
- Porky Pine Bun
- Footlong Lobster Roll
- Smoked Meat Sandwich
Boom Kitchen – Sections 230 & 244
New Items:
- Tuna Poke Bowl
- Jerk Chicken Bowl
- Rainbow Grilled Cheese (a returning special for the upcoming Whitecaps FC Pride Match on July 8)
The Poutinerie – Sections 212 & 239
New Items:
- The Cheeseburger Poutine
Lionsgate Grill – Sections 214, 228, 242, 254
New Items:
- The Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Folks will find many returning favourites among these new bites as well.
Think vendors such as Bombay (Section 220) and its menu of items like butter chicken, handmade vegetable samosas, and chana masala.
All of those dishes will also be feature items for the upcoming Whitecaps FC Vaisakhi Night on April 8.
Be sure to check out these morsels and more the next time you’re at BC Place!