With the Whitecaps’ home opening game coming up this weekend, there’s no better time to talk about the new grub that sports fans will be able to indulge in at BC Place this season.

The stadium has revealed the new menu items for 2023, and we’re here to fill you in on all the delicious possibilities you’ll have in front of you when it comes to pre- and mid-game snacking.

Here are some new bites you can expect to find at BC Place this season.