SkipTheDishes revealed BC's most ordered pizza topping for delivery

Pizza is a universally loved food. Whether you get it with just cheese or load it up with all the toppings, there’s no wrong way to enjoy your pizza.

Ahead of National Pizza Day, SkipTheDishes has revealed which pizza toppings are most ordered in all of BC.

Coming in at number one (and to no one’s surprise) was classic pepperoni. In second place was mozzarella.

…And this is where things take a turn for the interesting.

Pineapple was the third most ordered topping on a pizza, which will come as a shock to all the Hawaiian pizza haters out there. Out of all of Canada, 19% of Hawaiian pizza orders came from BC. We think sweet and salty is a perfect flavour combination, but that’s just us.

In fourth place came another classic pizza topping: mushrooms. Fifth place was taken by none other than black olives, which might be an even more controversial pick than pineapples.

At the end of the day, there is no right or wrong way to enjoy your pizza, no matter what anyone says.

What are your favourite pizza toppings? Let us know in the comments.

