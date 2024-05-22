Here is something you should add to your summer bucket list: a 500-foot parasailing experience is launching in southwest BC.

Cultus Lake Marina, which says it’s the largest water sports rental fleet in Canada, announced Wednesday that parasailing will be available as of June 1.

“The exhilarating eight to 10-minute experience brings guests up to 500 feet in the air and offers views of the Fraser Valley and Cascade Mountains,” Cultus Lake Marina said in a statement.

The company says this is the only water sports rental marina in southwest BC that offers this water adventure.

This new feature comes a year after the rental company launched hydro flights.

“We are always looking for ways to improve and remain competitive. This season brings parasailing along with hydro flights, jet skis, pontoons, and speed boats with wakeboards and tubes. We have also re-envisioned our patio space and have revised our menu, bringing our customers an inclusive and private experience,” says Steve Marks, owner of Cultus Lake Marina.

People looking to try out the parasail can ride single, tandem, or as a triple flight with a combination of children and adults.

The rental company added that it accommodates families with younger children who want to try out parasailing and Fly Ride hydro flights.