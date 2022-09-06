Some British Columbians can expect to receive their invites for their fall booster shot this week since Moderna’s Omicron-targeting bivalent vaccine is set to arrive in the next few days.

Moderna’s Spikevax Bivalent shot was approved by Health Canada earlier this month.

In Tuesday’s update on BC’s fall COVID-19 vaccination plan, the province said this combination/bivalent vaccine will be administered to adults over 18 years old and teens aged 12 to 17 who are deemed high risk (immunosuppressed, chronically ill, or have other vulnerabilities).

About 110,000 bivalent vaccines are expected to arrive in BC this week with another 300,000 expected next week.

Regular COVID-19 vaccines will be used to immunize youth 12 to 17 years old who have no risk factors.

Children 5 to 11 years old will receive the Pfizer Pediatric vaccine.

The province is encouraging parents in BC to get boosters for children over five who had their last shot at least six months ago.

However, if you’ve been infected with the virus since your last shot, a 3-month interval from infection is recommended.

Invites will be prioritized by time since the last shot and other risk factors for COVID-19.

To start, more than 500 pharmacies will be able to administer vaccines.

Starting September 19, health authority clinics will start to provide shots as well.

If you want to wait until early October, you could receive both your COVID booster and your fly shot at the same time.

To ensure you are registered for your next shot, you can check Get Vaccinated BC or by calling the Provincial Call Centre at 1-833-838-2323.

You will receive your invite by text or email.