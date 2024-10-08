How to watch tonight's televised BC election party leaders debate

As BC voters prepare to head to the polls on October 19, the British Columbia Broadcast Consortium will present a debate to air on TV, radio, and digital platforms.
Voters can tune into the live 90-minute televised debate on Tuesday, October 8, from 6:30 pm to 8 pm.
BC NDP leader David Eby, Conservative Party of BC leader John Rustad, and BC Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau will participate in the only televised debate of the 2024 BC provincial election, happening on Saturday, October 19.
- You might also like:
- BC NDP and BC Conservatives locked in tie ahead of election: survey
- Opinion: BC government needs to create a Ministry of Public Transit
- Elections BC is hiring for 17,000 jobs that pay $300+ a day
TV, radio, and digital platforms that will be airing the BC election party leaders’ debate include:
- CBC TV
- CBC Radio One
- CBC YouTube
- CBC TikTok
- CBC Gem
- CBC News BC
- Global BC
- BC1
- Citytv
- CTV Vancouver
- Omni BC
All three party leaders are scheduled to appear at a post-debate media conference and take further questions from reporters.
Shachi Kurl, president of the non-profit Angus Reid Institute, returns as moderator. There will be questions directed to the candidates about current issues in BC as well as the opportunity for head-to-head debates between the individual party leaders.
To help you get election-ready to cast your vote in the 2024 BC provincial election, check out this handy checklist we’ve put together to help you prepare to ensure your vote counts.