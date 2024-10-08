How to watch tonight's televised BC election party leaders debate

As BC voters prepare to head to the polls on October 19, the British Columbia Broadcast Consortium will present a debate to air on TV, radio, and digital platforms.

Voters can tune into the live 90-minute televised debate on Tuesday, October 8, from 6:30 pm to 8 pm.

BC NDP leader David Eby, Conservative Party of BC leader John Rustad, and BC Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau will participate in the only televised debate of the 2024 BC provincial election, happening on Saturday, October 19.

TV, radio, and digital platforms that will be airing the BC election party leaders’ debate include:

CBC TV

CBC Radio One

CBC YouTube

CBC TikTok

CBC Gem

CBC News BC

Global BC

BC1

Citytv

CTV Vancouver

Omni BC

All three party leaders are scheduled to appear at a post-debate media conference and take further questions from reporters.

Shachi Kurl, president of the non-profit Angus Reid Institute, returns as moderator. There will be questions directed to the candidates about current issues in BC as well as the opportunity for head-to-head debates between the individual party leaders.

