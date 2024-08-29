The 2024 BC provincial election is just around the corner on Saturday, October 19. Are you ready to cast your vote?

Maybe you’ve turned 18 since the last election, maybe you’re new to BC, or maybe it’s just your first time voting. Whatever the case, it’s important to be prepared so that you can make sure your vote counts.

With that in mind, we’ve put together a handy checklist to help you get election-ready.

Register early

To vote in the 2024 BC provincial election, you must be a Canadian citizen, 18 or older, and have been a BC resident for at least six (6) months.

Registering is super quick and easy. You can register or update your information online or call 1-800-661-8683. You can also do so in person at a 2024 registration drive or by visiting Election BC’s office, which is located at 100-1112 Fort St., Victoria.

Registering now will streamline the whole voting process for you once the election is called. It means that you’ll receive important updates and information from Elections BC, as well as a “Where to Vote” card. Be sure to take this card with you when you go to vote as it can be used as one of your two pieces of ID.

Find your district

There will be new electoral districts for the 2024 Provincial General Election, and knowing your district is crucial. It determines your candidates and the nearest voting locations.

To find yours, simply enter your address in the My District App.

Stop and consider the facts

Election integrity is important. During an election, voters will receive a whole host of information from many different sources including candidates and political parties, third-party advertising sponsors, news outlets, and social media posts.

If you are unsure whether something you see online about the voting process is true, fact-check it with Elections BC before sharing it with others. You can find accurate, up-to-date information about the voting process on the Elections BC website.

Expect new voting processes

Changes to BC’s election legislation means new voting processes and new technology will be used for the 2024 Provincial Election, such as electronic tabulators to count paper ballots and networked laptops to look up voters and cross them off the voters list.

These changes mean that almost all ballots will be counted on election night, so you can expect faster and more complete reporting of election results on October 19.

You can learn more about the benefits of the new voting processes and technology, and what else to expect when you vote, by visiting the Elections BC website.

Have you checked off the list? You’re good to go! For more information about the 2024 BC Provincial Election and how to register to vote, click here.