Fundraiser set up for two-year-old girl who lost both parents in BC mudslide

A toddler in BC was orphaned following a fatal mudslide that claimed the lives of her two parents and now a fundraiser is set up to help provide for the child.

According to Ali Azodi, fundraising organizer and long-time friend of the family, Mirsad and Anita Hadzic perished in a mudslide that hit the Duffey Lake Road portion of Highway 99 on November 15.

“The couple was driving back from a trip when the fatal wave of rock and debris cascaded onto Highway 99,” said Ali on the Go Fund Me page.

“Anita’s body was found in the vehicle the next day and a search and rescue for Mirsad concluded on Friday, November 19 when his body was found.”

“Police and emergency crew did the best they could given the circumstances and I’m very thankful for their efforts and for bringing the families closure,” Ali told Daily Hive.

“Mirsad has been one of my best friends for 25 years,” said Ali. “The Hadzic family is like a second family for me,” he said.

Funds raised will go towards memorial costs and to help raise Mirsad and Anita’s daughter, who is being cared for by family members.

“Mirsad and Anita were both kind human beings, generous and loving individuals, supportive friends and most of all, incredible parents who would have done anything for their daughter. This devastating loss is felt by so many who loved them dearly.”