Highway 1 reopens east of Chilliwack to Hope after extreme weather

After devastating flooding and mudslides hit the region this week, BC’s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has announced a portion of Highway 1 is now open.

There is now a single lane of traffic in each direction between Hope and Highway 9, east of Chilliwack.

#BCHwy1 is open to ESSENTIAL TRAVEL ONLY from #Popkum to #HopeBC from previous mudslide. Single lane traffic in both directions. Please use caution. The road remains CLOSED from #Abbotsford to #Chilliwack. https://t.co/XYJsGgiqo0 — DriveBC (@DriveBC) November 21, 2021



In an emailed statement, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says its highway maintenance contractor will continue to remove debris and repair road surfaces to restore the highway to normal condition.

“Drivers should expect delays and be prepared for construction conditions and reduced speed limits,” according to the release.

While this section of Highway 1 through the Bridal Falls and Popkum areas does not fall under the Province’s Travel Restrictions Order, drivers are asked to limit travel to essential purposes only while cleanup and repairs continue.

Earlier this week, up to 1,200 people were stranded in Hope as a record-setting storm closed highways with flooding and mudslides.

Other parts of Highway 1 remain closed.

On Friday, another major route for travellers and commercial goods also reopened — although only essential travel is allowed on Highway 3 between Highway 7 and Hope.