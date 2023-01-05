Can BC residents expect a minimum wage hike in 2023?

Things won’t be getting cheaper in BC this year, and with the cost of living expected to rise in various ways, the province has yet to reveal details about a minimum wage hike in 2023.

That said, hope is not lost, and Daily Hive has learned some new information about a potential minimum wage increase this year from the BC Ministry of Labour.

BC increased the minimum wage on June 1, 2022, but there is no scheduled minimum wage increase for 2023. However, last year, the June hike wasn’t announced until March.

The cost of food is expected to rise across the country, and if you’ve been in a rental for a year, you can expect your rent to increase by a maximum of 2%. In Vancouver, your fees for shopping bags are increasing, and BC Hydro rates are also likely to go up.

Vancouver is also home to the highest housing costs in the country.

BC’s ministry of labour told Daily Hive that decisions on changes to the minimum wage in 2023 “will be made shortly.”

The ministry also says it’s looking at options for 2023 and future years, “including whether a formula should be laid out in legislation.”

It also pointed out that BC has the highest minimum wage of any province (not territory) in Canada.

The minimum wage has increased every year going back to 2018. In 2018, it rose to $12.65; in 2019, it went up to $13.85; $14.60 in 2020; $15.20 in 2021; $15.65 in 2022.