News

No joke: FortisBC customers will save money on bills starting April 1

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Mar 17 2023, 6:09 pm
No joke: FortisBC customers will save money on bills starting April 1
Shutterstock/Saikorn | Ken Felepchuk/Shutterstock

It’s not often that we get to report about upcoming savings for folks, but FortisBC customers are set to get a break on their bills this spring.

FortisBC received approval from the BC Utilities Commission this week to decrease the cost of gas rate for all gas customers as of April 1, 2023.

“This is welcome news,” said a rep. “As of April 1, the cost of the gas rate will decrease by $1.00 from $5.159 per gigajoule (GJ) to $4.159 for all customers.”

For residential customers on the Mainland and Vancouver Island, average monthly bills will decrease by about $7.50 or 7%, based on an average household annual consumption of approximately 90 GJ.

Back in December, British Columbians noticed a sizeable increase in their FortisBC bills, so this upcoming decrease should provide some relief amidst an affordability crisis.

According to FortisBC, the cost of gas is affected by lots of factors, including supply levels, economic conditions, and weather.

“We do not mark up the cost of gas, so customers pay what we pay,” said a rep.

“Even with the cost of gas decreasing, we understand that energy costs are an important consideration in household budgets. So, if any customer needs assistance with their bills, they can call our customer contact centre for assistance.”

As for BC Hydro customers, they could also get a decrease of 2% soon, pending approval from the Commission. More details are expected in April 2023.

Sarah AndersonSarah Anderson
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.