New cost of living credit coming to 85% of British Columbians

BC Premier David Eby marked 100 days in office with a big announcement. According to the Province, another round of the BC Affordability Credit is coming soon.

The upcoming payment in April will provide as much as $164 per adult and $41 per child, or approximately $410 for a family with two children, said the Province.

Around 85% of British Columbians will receive an additional full or partial payment as early as April 5, 2023, just like they got January’s BC Affordability Credit.

“Too many people are struggling with rising prices right now driven by global inflation. By providing this targeted affordability credit, lower- and middle-income British Columbians will have a bit more money to help them make it to the end of the month,” said Premier David Eby in a release.

“From car insurance to hydro rates to child care costs, we’ll take every opportunity available to us to reduce the costs of daily life for British Columbians.”

The credit is the “latest in a series of cost-of-living measures announced since fall 2022,” said the province.

100 days on the job, taking action for people. Our team will continue to work hard to make life better in ways that people will be able to see and feel. Together, we can build a brighter future for everyone. We’re just getting started! pic.twitter.com/wH4D2I6l0q — David Eby (@Dave_Eby) February 25, 2023

“Despite everything we’ve been through together, British Columbians are rightly optimistic about our province and our future,” said Eby in a release. “The end of our first 100 days is, of course, not an end at all. It’s only the beginning. Over the next 18 months, my team and I will work hard to make life better in ways that people will be able to see and feel – in their lives and in their communities.”

How can you get the money?

If you’re a British Columbian eligible for the credit, you’ll get it automatically. The BC Affordability Credit is paid with the Climate Action Tax Credit you already receive through the Canada Revenue Agency.

It could take up to 10 days for the money to be deposited, and folks who get the credit will get an average of about $160 each, and families will on average get $255.

You can go to your CRA account to learn more.