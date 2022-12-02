BC driver "heard banging," found man trapped in his garbage truck

Kelowna RCMP is sharing information about an incident that seems ripped straight from a horror movie after a BC man was found trapped in the back of a garbage truck.

The incident occurred in the 2100 block of Louie Drive on December 1 at around 5:40 am.

Kelowna Fire Department called in the RCMP for assistance after the male was found trapped inside the garbage truck.

According to a Kelowna RCMP release, the truck driver explained that he first heard banging coming from inside the back of his garbage truck.

After he came to a complete stop, he exited his truck and “could clearly hear the male inside.”

That’s when the driver realized what had happened.

There was a BC man who was inside the dumpster and was picked up at a previous location, which trapped him inside the garbage truck.

The driver possibly “cycled the compactor at least twice” before the man was found.

When the West Kelowna Fire Department arrived on the scene, they freed the male, who thankfully only suffered minor injuries to his hands and feet and was hypothermic when they found him.

After they located the victim, he was then transported to a local hospital for assessment.

Kelowna RCMP Constable Mike Della-Paolera suggested that cold weather has those less fortunate looking for places to seek refuge.

“When the weather gets colder we sometimes see this happening as people seek shelter wherever they can. Fortunately, this outcome was favourable and he will survive his minor injuries.”