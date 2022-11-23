Surrey RCMP investigating a drive-by "assault with firework"

Surrey RCMP is investigating after a youth was hit in the face in a drive-by assault with a firework.
On Tuesday night, just after half-past midnight, a victim of an assault entered the Surrey RCMP detachment located at 10395 148 Street after being hit in the face by a firework from a close distance.
The victim and a friend were out on 148 Street near 104 Avenue and 148 Street when the incident occurred, likely just minutes from the Surrey RCMP building.
Surrey RCMP says that a white, four-door hatchback with a sunroof drove slowly past the pair when one of the vehicle’s occupants fired a firework directly at the two pedestrians.
The firework hit one of the victims in the face, hitting his forehead and causing minor injuries.
RCMP have also released a picture of the suspect vehicle taken by a traffic camera:
Police know that two other vehicles in the area at the time of the incident may have witnessed the drive-by assault with a firework. Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact the police at 604-599-0502.
The vehicle travelled south on 148 Street at 12:34 am, then turned right onto 104 Avenue.
Surrey RCMP believes the incident appears to be isolated.
Earlier this month, another fireworks-related incident caught the attention of police.