Surrey RCMP investigating a drive-by "assault with firework"

Nov 23 2022, 6:27 pm
The suspect vehicle and the intersection where the incident occurred. (Surrey RCMP | Google Maps)

Surrey RCMP is investigating after a youth was hit in the face in a drive-by assault with a firework.

On Tuesday night, just after half-past midnight, a victim of an assault entered the Surrey RCMP detachment located at 10395 148 Street after being hit in the face by a firework from a close distance.

The victim and a friend were out on 148 Street near 104 Avenue and 148 Street when the incident occurred, likely just minutes from the Surrey RCMP building.

Surrey RCMP says that a white, four-door hatchback with a sunroof drove slowly past the pair when one of the vehicle’s occupants fired a firework directly at the two pedestrians.

The firework hit one of the victims in the face, hitting his forehead and causing minor injuries.

RCMP have also released a picture of the suspect vehicle taken by a traffic camera:

drive-by assault firework

Surrey RCMP

Police know that two other vehicles in the area at the time of the incident may have witnessed the drive-by assault with a firework. Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact the police at 604-599-0502.

The vehicle travelled south on 148 Street at 12:34 am, then turned right onto 104 Avenue.

Surrey RCMP believes the incident appears to be isolated.

Earlier this month, another fireworks-related incident caught the attention of police.

