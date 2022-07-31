NewsLottery

Winning $17 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot ticket sold in Western Canada

Major bag alert! A lotto ticket sold somewhere in Western Canada is worth a whopping $17,183,706.90.

According to BCLC, the winning ticket was sold by the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC), meaning it was sold either in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, or the northern territories. Sorry, BC!

In the Saturday, July 30 Lotto 6/49 draw, one ticket matched all six numbers:

  • 9
  • 21
  • 22
  • 27
  • 35
  • 47
  • Bonus: 31

Two tickets were sold in Ontario and the Western Canada region that matched enough numbers to win $124,511.80, too.

Still a life-changing amount of money but not nearly enough to buy a house in either Vancouver or Toronto.

Once the winner comes forward, the lottery corporations will share more information, including who the winner is, where they bought their ticket, and most importantly – what they’re going to do with the money.

Lotto 6/49 is a lottery game played across Canada with draws on Wednesdays and Saturdays – and every draw has a guaranteed prize draw of $1 million. This latest jackpot was more than $17 million.

