Exotic trip in the cards for BC man who just won major Lotto 6/49 prize

A man in Nanaimo, BC, has big retirement dreams after bagging a $1,000,000 lottery jackpot.

James Honeyman was about to head out for a game of golf when he decided to check the winning lottery numbers and received an unexpectedly sweet surprise.

“I checked the Lotto! app at home the Sunday morning after the draw and saw the $1,000,000 prize pop up, which was unbelievable.”

He bought the ticket for the Lotto 6/49 draw on July 23.

“I was up early. When I told my wife I won, she didn’t believe me at first.”

James plans to share his life-changing win with his wife. He wants to take her on a luxury cruise through the Panama Canal, something that has been on his bucket list for a while.

“It means my wife and I can enjoy our retirement and go on trips we’ve always wanted to take.”

More than $83 million has been redeemed from Lotto 6/49 this year. Players can buy tickets from lottery retailers or BCLC’s PlayNow.com, which is BC’s only legal gambling website.