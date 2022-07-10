NewsLottery

Winning $20 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot ticket sold in Canada

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Jul 10 2022, 6:16 pm
Winning $20 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot ticket sold in Canada
Jade Prevost Manuel/Shutterstock

It’s been a big weekend for lottery wins in Canada. First, a winning ticket sold online in BC won the $30.8 Lotto Max draw.

Now, there’s another winning ticket out there – this time in another province.

Someone matched all six winning numbers in the Lotto 6/49 draw on Saturday, July 9 – and they’re going to be $20 million richer for it.

The multi-million dollar winning ticket was sold in Ontario and the numbers are 08, 12, 21, 33, 34 & 45 Bonus No 23.

Each Lotto 6/49 play is $3 and you get one set of numbers (1 to 49) for the main draw and a second, 10-digit number set for the guaranteed $1 million prize draw. Draws happen every Wednesday and Saturday.

The next draw is an estimated $5 million and is set for Wednesday, July 13.

Once the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation tracks down the winner, we’ll have more information about who they are, where they bought the ticket, and what they’ll do with the money.

With $20 million, you would almost be able to afford a home in Toronto, right?

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Sarah AndersonSarah Anderson
+ News
+ Lottery
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.