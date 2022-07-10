Winning $20 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot ticket sold in Canada

It’s been a big weekend for lottery wins in Canada. First, a winning ticket sold online in BC won the $30.8 Lotto Max draw.

Now, there’s another winning ticket out there – this time in another province.

Someone matched all six winning numbers in the Lotto 6/49 draw on Saturday, July 9 – and they’re going to be $20 million richer for it.

The multi-million dollar winning ticket was sold in Ontario and the numbers are 08, 12, 21, 33, 34 & 45 Bonus No 23.

Don’t forget! Saturday’s LOTTO 6/49 jackpot is an est. $20 million PLUS 20 guaranteed prizes of $10,000 and the guaranteed $1 MILLION prize! If you won, would you renovate your home? Must be of legal age. pic.twitter.com/EoPTxnKqR8 — Lotto 649 (@Lotto649) July 7, 2022

Each Lotto 6/49 play is $3 and you get one set of numbers (1 to 49) for the main draw and a second, 10-digit number set for the guaranteed $1 million prize draw. Draws happen every Wednesday and Saturday.

The next draw is an estimated $5 million and is set for Wednesday, July 13.

Once the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation tracks down the winner, we’ll have more information about who they are, where they bought the ticket, and what they’ll do with the money.

With $20 million, you would almost be able to afford a home in Toronto, right?