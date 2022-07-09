A lottery ticket sold in Canada is officially a $30.8 million jackpot winner.

That can buy you 154,192,741 Timbits!

The winning ticket matched all seven numbers in the Friday, July 8 draw: 7, 12, 14, 18, 46, 47 and 49.

It’s an exciting morning in B.C.! A ticket purchased on @PlayNowCasino has won the $30.8 million jackpot from last night’s Lotto Max draw. Is it you? Check your tickets! https://t.co/7pUkNaMhKy

Anyone can win, #YouCouldBeNext 19+ pic.twitter.com/BFGEvSuTqC — BCLC (@BCLC) July 9, 2022

According to the BC Lottery Corporation (BCLC), the winning ticket was sold online in British Columbia and now they’ll have a year to come forward to claim their prize.

Once they comes forward, BCLC will be able to release more details on the winner(s). Hopefully, we will get to hear what they plan to do with the money, too.

Will they buy a house? Quit their job?

There’s also a winning $15 million Lotto Max ticket for the August 13, 2021 draw that will expire at midnight on August 13, 2022 – so even if you aren’t the winner of the latest jackpot, be sure to check for any old tickets lying around just in case you’re still a multi-millionaire.