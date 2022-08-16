Most lottery winners have been trying their luck for years if not decades before they finally won big. But it’s a case of beginner’s luck for one Ontario lottery winner.

Nathaniel Marksman of Mississauga said that he had never even played the lottery before until he purchased a ticket at the Shell Gas Station on Rexwood Road.

The Lotto Max draw took place on June 3 so Marksman decided to check his ticket to see if he had won anything.

As the machine went off with winning bells and the amount that he had won, he was in complete disbelief — he couldn’t believe he had won after buying just one lottery ticket.

“I thought the machine was broken while checking my ticket at the store after seeing all the zeroes,” he said. “I asked the clerk for help and he told me it wasn’t broken.”

Marksman had won the Max Millions prize worth $1 million — an amount that left him “shocked and surprised.”

“Then I got in my car and cried happy tears,” he said.

Marksman, who works at a toy store, called his brother to tell him about his big win.

“He was laughing and shocked because it was my first time playing and I won,” he said, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his check. “I’m on top of the world!”

But he won’t be keeping it all to himself — he plans to share the joy with his loved ones.

Marksman wants to help his mother pay off her mortgage and share his winnings with his brother.

“I want to be sure my niece and nephew have a safe future,” he said, smiling.

He added, “I feel I have a chance to live better.”

The next Lotto Max draw takes place on Tuesday, August 16 with a jackpot of $15 million.