This BC lottery player just made $1 million with their eyes closed

Aly Laube
May 5 2022, 11:21 pm
A man in Duncan, British Columbia, is $1 million richer after landing a Maxmillions prize from the April 15 Lotto Max draw — quite literally with his eyes closed.

Gerald Long got his ticket at PlayNow.com and discovered he won while visiting his cousin’s house for Easter weekend.

“I was picking my regular numbers and then I decided to add an extra line by physically closing my eyes and picking random numbers off of the keypad on my phone,” he recalled in a statement from BCLC shared on May 5.

“I couldn’t believe it. I had to do a double-take!”

His wife and kids were in “complete shock,” he added — but not too shocked to plan a family trip with some of the prize money.

“It’s a dream, really,” said Long.

Another British Columbian also found out they won a big prize on BC/49’s March 26 draw recently, bagging $2 million.

BC lottery players redeemed more than $262 million in winnings from Lotto Max last year. Draws happen nationwide on Tuesdays and Fridays after 7:30 pm PT.

