BC Lions QB Nathan Rourke now connected to eight NFL teams

Nathan Rourke is on quite the NFL tour at the moment.

The BC Lions’ star quarterback is exploring his options south of the border following a sensational second CFL season.

The 24-year-old Victoria-born QB was the odds-on favourite to win the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player Award prior to getting injured in Week 11 against Saskatchewan. He was named Most Outstanding Canadian though, despite missing eight games to a foot injury.

Rourke has piqued the interest of at least eight NFL teams, according to multiple reports.

Rourke will work out with the Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals, and Philadelphia Eagles, according to a report today from Lions play-by-play broadcaster Bob Marjanovich. Marjanovich previously broke the news that Rourke was being looked at by the Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Rourke also worked out for the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Farhan Lalji of TSN, as well as the Jacksonville Jaguars and Denver Broncos, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The tour continues. Minnesota, Arizona and Philadelphia to work out Nathan Rourke. As of now have not heard anything out of Seattle. #bclions #cfl — Bob “The Moj” Marjanovich (@The_Real_Moj) December 7, 2022

Marjanovich added that he has “not heard anything” about Rourke meeting with the Seattle Seahawks.

“I feel like at this point I owe it to myself to at least see what’s out there [in the NFL],” Rourke told Daily Hive last month. “I haven’t had the opportunity to do so, and I’m going to take advantage of it now. I’m able to do a lot of different things. Hopefully, a team can find out what exactly that is and go from there.”

Losing Rourke would be a crushing blow for BC, but it’s not a foregone conclusion that their marquee player won’t be back. That will likely depend on money and opportunity from NFL offers.

“We’ll see where it goes,” Rourke said. “I understand that I have a great opportunity here [in BC]; we’re not going to force ourselves into anything. Obviously it’s cool when those types of things happen, but we’ve just got to do one thing at a time.”