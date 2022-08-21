Injured BC Lions QB Nathan Rourke needs surgery, out long term

The BC Lions will be without their star quarterback for most of the rest of this season, if not the remainder of it entirely.

Nathan Rourke was injured late in Friday’s 28-10 win in Saskatchewan. On Sunday, the Lions provided an update on his status. The injury, a Lisfranc sprain in his right foot, will require surgery.

“After extensive consultation with team doctors and foot specialists, Nathan was diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in his right foot,” the Lions announced in a statement this afternoon. “It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon.

“The club remains hopeful that the surgery and subsequent rehab will open the door for a return late in the season.”

This is a crushing blow for the Lions, who are on pace to set a new franchise record for wins in a season, with an 8-1 record at the midpoint of the CFL season. Rourke has not only been their best player, he’s been the best player in the entire league.

The Lions will turn to backup Michael O’Connor, who like Rourke is also a Canadian quarterback, to start in Friday’s rematch against the Roughriders.