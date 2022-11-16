BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke has his sights set on the big stage and bright lights of the NFL.

The Lions held their end of season media availability earlier this week with all the attention focused on Rourke and what his future could be south of the border.

After taking the CFL by storm in his first season as the starting QB, Rourke helped the Lions jump out to an 8-1 start, before a lisfranc injury cost him eight games.

NFL insider Adam Schefter has reported that Rourke will have NFL tryouts next week.

Two thirds of NFL teams reportedly have interest in the former Ohio University QB, with two teams scheduling tryouts with Rourke on November 21 and 22, respectively.

2/2 Rourke’s foot is healthy enough for him to throw. He won’t be expected to run a 40 or those type of drills. The situation he’s looking for is a realistic opportunity to compete for a #2 job & healthy guarantee of 1st year salary. Hope to have a NFL/CFL decision made by Jan — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) November 15, 2022

The 24-year-old Rourke sat down with Daily Hive to discuss why the timing feels right to take a chance and see if the NFL is the best fit now.

“I feel like at this point I owe it to myself to at least see what’s out there,” Rourke told Daily Hive. “I haven’t had the opportunity to do so and I’m going to take advantage of it now. I’m able to do a lot of different things. Hopefully a team can find out what exactly that is and go from there.”

“I have a heck of an opportunity here still with the Lions. It’s a win-win. It won’t be about showing up down there just to get a t-shirt.” Nathan Rourke on interest down south and going over all of his options. Watch LIVE on our Instagram feed 🦁 pic.twitter.com/qsV79QzwTS — BC LIONS (@BCLions) November 15, 2022

Whether it’s as a backup quarterback or as a practice squad player, Rourke will have to climb the depth chart if he is going to earn that coveted QB1 spot with an NFL team.

“It’s a good opportunity,” Rourke said. “We’ll see where it goes. I understand that I have a great opportunity here, we’re not going to force ourselves into anything. Obviously it’s cool when those types of things happen, but we’ve just got to do one thing at a time.”

Which NFL teams might be the best fit for Rourke?

The Victoria-born Rourke could be a fit with the Seattle Seahawks behind Geno Smith. The New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers both have question marks beyond veterans Andy Dalton and Tom Brady. The Texans and Indianapolis Colts have both gone through a carousel of quarterbacks in the AFC South, Rourke could provide a potential upgrade.

One dark horse to keep an eye on is Rourke’s childhood team, the Green Bay Packers. Aaron Rodgers isn’t getting younger and the Packers don’t seem to set on Jordan Love.

“My favourite quarterback growing up was Brett Favre,” Rourke revealed to Daily Hive. “That was my guy. I’ve been a Packers fan. He was always my guy growing up.”

In 10 regular season games with the Lions this season, Rourke topped the CFL with a (78.7%) completion percentage. As a pocket passer he threw for 3,349 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

The 6-foot-2, 209 pound Rourke also displayed an ability to escape pressure rushing for 304 yards and 7 touchdowns in a season.

Rourke is currently on an entry level deal with the BC Lions earning a salary of $71,500.

While the NFL is the main focus right now, there have been discussions between Rourke and the Lions about a long term contract extension to remain with the Lions next season.

“I think we’re going to wait and see what happens down south and go from there,” Rourke admitted. “This is certainly a place I would gladly be. I certainly have a lot of excitement towards the future. I definitely don’t see coming back here as a loss in any type of way.”

BC Lions head coach Rick Campbell fully supports Rourke and his decision to explore his options. While losing a star quarterback would be a loss, Campbell wants to see his players develop and succeed even if that means leaving the Lions’ den.

“I think he can play anywhere,” Campbell told reporters earlier this week. “He wants to play football but he’s also 24 years old. He’s got room to grow, which is saying something too. I’m excited to see what happens with him. He’s obviously a really good player. He can take on a lot from rehabbing an injury to answering 50 questions from people, to a whole bunch of things. He’s wise beyond his years. I’m excited to see what happens.”

Rourke’s departure to the NFL would be a loss to the CFL and Lions just as the team is building momentum coming off a 12-6 record and a trip to the western final. QB Vernon Adams Jr. would be the next man up if Rourke doesn’t return under centre in 2023.