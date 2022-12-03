Nathan Rourke’s tour of NFL teams has begun.

The BC Lions’ star quarterback worked out with the Las Vegas Raiders today, according to a report from TSN’s Farhan Lalji.

Lions play-by-play broadcaster Bob Marjanovich adds that Rourke will meet with the Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 12th and 13th, and may have a workout with the Minnesota Vikings in his future as well.

Can confirm that Nathan Rourke will be in Indy on the 12th and Tampa on the 13th for workouts. Waiting to confirm Minny as well. #cfl #bclions — Bob “The Moj” Marjanovich (@The_Real_Moj) December 2, 2022

“I feel like at this point I owe it to myself to at least see what’s out there,” Rourke told Daily Hive last month.

Rourke had a sensational season for the Lions in 2022, as he led the CFL in pass efficiency (123.6) and completion percentage (78.7%). He likely would have won the Most Outstanding Player Award had he not suffered an injury in Week 11 against Saskatchewan. He did win Most Outstanding Canadian, despite missing eight games due to injury.

But it’s not a foregone conclusion that Rourke will head south. That will depend on the level of interest from NFL teams, and what type of opportunity the Victoria-born quarterback is willing to accept.

“We’ll see where it goes,” Rourke added. “I understand that I have a great opportunity here [in the CFL with BC], we’re not going to force ourselves into anything. Obviously it’s cool when those types of things happen, but we’ve just got to do one thing at a time.”