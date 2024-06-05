BC Lions announce new Punjabi radio broadcast for every game

The BC Lions announced today that they’ll be broadcasting every game in Punjabi moving forward.

The team is starting Lions Radio Punjabi, which will feature Harpreet Pandher and Taqdeer Thindal. The duo will be calling every regular season and playoff Lions game on Sher-E-Punjab Radio AM 600.

“Punjabi fans are passionate about sports and connecting to their community. This Lions Punjabi broadcast will be a stepping stone for bridging Punjabis to the game of football and representing their home team,” said the two commentators in a joint statement.

“We expect a vast range of Punjabis to tune into the broadcasts and are also humbled to be a part of this historic moment and excited to promote this great game.”

#BCLions proud to announce all games this season will be heard in Punjabi on @SherEPunjab600 📻 FULL DETAILS 📝 | https://t.co/POelFzPyHG pic.twitter.com/EsWX0a6klb — BC LIONS (@BCLions) June 5, 2024

The two did the CFL’s first-ever Punjabi broadcast last July when the Lions beat the Edmonton Elks 27-0.

The first game of the new radio broadcast will be on Sunday as the Lions start their season on the road against the Toronto Argonauts.

The team previously announced that the English Lions Audio Network will be switching to CKNW for this season. Bob “The Moj” Marjanovich and Giulio Caravatta will be calling the games on that station.

The team’s home opener is on June 15 against the Calgary Stampeders, and a huge crowd is expected. They have already sold more than 50,000 tickets for the big game, and all signs point towards a sellout at BC Place. The pre-game festivities will feature a concert from well-known rapper 50 Cent which has only added to the excitement.

The Lions made it to the Western Conference Final last year before losing to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. They’ll be looking to improve on that finish and make the Grey Cup, which will be hosted in Vancouver at BC Place this year.