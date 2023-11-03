Whitecaps and Lions each share good-news BC Place attendance updates

It’s going to be one of the biggest sports weekends of the entire year in downtown Vancouver. The BC Lions, Vancouver Canucks, and Vancouver Whitecaps are all in action, with both the Lions and Whitecaps facing do-or-die playoff games.

The Lions kick off the West semi-final at BC Place against the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday at 3:30 pm. Three and a half hours later, across the street at Rogers Arena, the high-flying Canucks host the Dallas Stars.

BC Place will be converted into a soccer pitch on Sunday as the Whitecaps host LAFC in MLS playoff action.

Attendance is looking great for both BC Place games, as the Lions and Whitecaps have each already opened the upper bowl due to increased ticket demand.

26,000+ counting 🤯 For the first time in the club’s @MLS history, the upper bowl will be open at @BCPlace 🏟 Be part of history this Sunday vs defending MLS Cup Champions, #LAFC 🎟 https://t.co/H797NU6fVr #VWFC| #MLSCupPlayoffs — x – Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@WhitecapsFC) November 3, 2023

The Whitecaps announced this morning that they have already sold over 26,000 seats for their match on Sunday. The Lions didn’t provide an updated number of tickets sold, but a team spokesperson told Daily Hive they expect to hit 30,000 in attendance.

This is the first time the Whitecaps have opened the upper bowl at BC Place since they entered MLS in 2011. They’re sure to set an MLS-era attendance record.

The Lions averaged over 23,000 fans per game this season, which is their best average attendance in nine years.

This hasn’t been a banner year attendance-wise for the Whitecaps, but momentum is on their side, as a season-high 25,146 fans watched their last home match on October 21.

The only question now is, can either team get on a run?

The Whitecaps have their work cut out for them against the defending champs from Los Angeles. They’re down 1-0 in the series and need to win the next two matches to move on to the second round.

The Lions are heavy favourites against Calgary. They’re looking for their first Grey Cup championship since 2011.