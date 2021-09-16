BC Lions to give out 10,000 “Every Child Matters” shirts at next home game

The BC Lions have announced that the first 10,000 fans at their next home game will receive an “Every Child Matters” T-shirt.

“The significance of recognizing the missing Indigenous children and the traumatic experience from residential schools serves more justification than ever,” the Lions’ release said.

Artist Corrine Hunt, who also helped design the medals for the Vancouver 2010 Olympics, designed the “Every Child Matters” shirt that fans will receive at the September 24 contest against the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Hunt is a member of the Raven Gwa’wina clan from Ts’akis on Vancouver Island.

“I stylized the logo that brings the Indigeneity of BC,” Hunt said in a release. “There [are] Indigenous roots here, and it is a reminder there’s another world that existed. We’re just discovering what that world was.”

The shirts are being handed out ahead of Truth and Reconciliation Day on September 30, which was recently declared a national statutory holiday.

“With every project that I design, I’m trying to show the vibrancy of our culture. The village I come from is alive, and we have our big house, and our energy comes from there. I tried to respond to what is happening and give people a glimpse of what we can do,” Hunt added.

Let’s all come together Fri Sept 24 to make #PhilisWebstad’s (Survivor & founder of #OrangeShirtDay) dream come true by wearing an #OrangeShirt at the @BCLions game. Standing in solidarity with survivors & families. #EveryChildMatters. 10,000 shirts. https://t.co/mCpfCd0AtG pic.twitter.com/Xex80zDt3G — Melanie Mark (@melaniejmark) September 16, 2021

Tickets for next Friday’s game begin at $30 for adults. Fans are required to show proof of two COVID-19 vaccinations for entry into BC Place.