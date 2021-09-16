Canadian men’s soccer team reaches highest FIFA world ranking in 14 years

Canada is on the rise in men’s soccer.

The Canadian men’s national soccer team has moved up again in the FIFA world rankings, up eight spots to 51st in the world. Canada is now the fourth-highest ranked country in CONCACAF, behind Mexico, USA, and Costa Rica.

Moving up 21 spots this year, the national team has reached our country’s highest ranking since 2007.

Canada hasn’t cracked the top 50 since 1997, which was also the last time Canada reached the final round of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup — prior to this year.

The last update to the FIFA women’s ranking came out last month, with Canada moving up two spots to sixth in the world.

With stars like Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David in the fold, this is arguably the most talented team ever assembled by the Canadian men’s national team. They have a legitimate chance to qualify for the World Cup for just the second time in our country’s history.

Undefeated after three matches in World Cup qualifying, Canada is tied with the United States for second place in CONCACAF with one win and two draws. The top three teams from the region will earn a berth into next year’s tournament in Qatar, while the fourth place team will move on to an intercontinental playoff.