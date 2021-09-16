All-time best dressed fans at Canada Sevens rugby in Vancouver (PHOTOS)

After five years of Canada Sevens in Vancouver, we’ve learned a few things.

First off, we learned that Vancouver supports rugby sevens in far greater numbers than even the event organizers first thought. Capacity at BC Place was increased on more than one occasion to keep up with demand prior to the first tournament held in 2016.

Last year’s rugby sevens tournament set a new attendance record, as 39,533 fans marked the largest single day rugby crowd in Canadian history. A total of 74,560 fans flocked to BC Place over the course of the two-day event in March 2020 — the most successful in the history of the Vancouver tournament.

We learned that the competition on the field is intense, with players putting their bodies on the line in a contact sport without padding, and while travelling at higher speeds than traditional rugby.

But in the stands, the competition is equally intense, as thousands of costume-wearing fans fight for their chance to end up on Daily Hive’s best dressed list.

This year’s tournament will look different of course, with a number of health and safety protocols in place. Capacity is being capped at 50% of the lower bowl at BC Place, fans will be wearing masks except while eating or drinking while seated, and proof of vaccination is required for entry.

Enthusiasm does appear to be high once again, as organizers tell Daily Hive that over 85% of tickets have already been sold for this weekend.

So to get you ready for year six of Canada Sevens in Vancouver, let’s take a look at the best dressed fans of all-time at this unique sporting event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy (@amyluang)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Lavin (@sarah.paget86)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dillon Alexandre (@dillonalexandre)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joulene Joulene (@joulenejoulene)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stanley (and Lesia) (@snoop_eggy_egg)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel & Buster 🐰 (@rachdiana88)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Francois Eeden (@whtbuffalo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iain Mcbain (@_mcbain_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay DeMerit (@d6merit)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koto Ne Frank Owski (@kotspot)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beavers of Vancouver (@vanbeavers)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trevor Knudtson (@tkowg_99)

I will NEVER tire of seeing this in Sevens. So much detail. All the @WWE 90's old school favourites! #canada7s pic.twitter.com/jWRYurzMfL — Rob Vickerman (@robvickerman) March 11, 2017

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Pennington (@mpenno)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Dunn (@the_chris_dunn)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martin Jones (@martinj09)

#Canada7s brought the fancy dress to another level this year. Lookback at some unreal fan costume posts! #SoFancyhttps://t.co/xpfO1eC8mi pic.twitter.com/wr8MQaoNeh — HSBC Canada Sevens (@CanadaSevens) April 13, 2017

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HSBC Canada Sevens (@canadasevens)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HSBC Canada Sevens (@canadasevens)