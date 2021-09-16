All-time best dressed fans at Canada Sevens rugby in Vancouver (PHOTOS)
After five years of Canada Sevens in Vancouver, we’ve learned a few things.
First off, we learned that Vancouver supports rugby sevens in far greater numbers than even the event organizers first thought. Capacity at BC Place was increased on more than one occasion to keep up with demand prior to the first tournament held in 2016.
Last year’s rugby sevens tournament set a new attendance record, as 39,533 fans marked the largest single day rugby crowd in Canadian history. A total of 74,560 fans flocked to BC Place over the course of the two-day event in March 2020 — the most successful in the history of the Vancouver tournament.
We learned that the competition on the field is intense, with players putting their bodies on the line in a contact sport without padding, and while travelling at higher speeds than traditional rugby.
But in the stands, the competition is equally intense, as thousands of costume-wearing fans fight for their chance to end up on Daily Hive’s best dressed list.
This year’s tournament will look different of course, with a number of health and safety protocols in place. Capacity is being capped at 50% of the lower bowl at BC Place, fans will be wearing masks except while eating or drinking while seated, and proof of vaccination is required for entry.
Enthusiasm does appear to be high once again, as organizers tell Daily Hive that over 85% of tickets have already been sold for this weekend.
So to get you ready for year six of Canada Sevens in Vancouver, let’s take a look at the best dressed fans of all-time at this unique sporting event.
Another great year @CanadaSevens @DailyHiveVan @OffsideDH @wwe #rugbysevens #rugby7s #sofancy7s #hsbcsevens pic.twitter.com/jmLMgvp71v
— Craig Lolacher (@CraigLolacher) March 8, 2020
Do you know how hard it is to wrangle 30 jokers?!? #Rugby7s #RugbySevens @OffsideDH pic.twitter.com/nebfWWLWhB
— 𝗖𝗵𝗿𝗶𝘀 Faber 🔥🎙 (@ChrisFaber39) March 7, 2020
🦒’s#Rugby7s #RugbySevens @OffsideDH pic.twitter.com/HKvYIvOIqm
— 𝗖𝗵𝗿𝗶𝘀 Faber 🔥🎙 (@ChrisFaber39) March 7, 2020
I will NEVER tire of seeing this in Sevens. So much detail. All the @WWE 90's old school favourites! #canada7s pic.twitter.com/jWRYurzMfL
— Rob Vickerman (@robvickerman) March 11, 2017
#Canada7s brought the fancy dress to another level this year. Lookback at some unreal fan costume posts! #SoFancyhttps://t.co/xpfO1eC8mi pic.twitter.com/wr8MQaoNeh
— HSBC Canada Sevens (@CanadaSevens) April 13, 2017
It's #SoFancy Friday! Check out these astronauts from #Canada7s 2016! Even @Cmdr_Hadfield had to do a double take. (Via @BrendanTheBrewr) pic.twitter.com/IDVTbWpjFG
— HSBC Canada Sevens (@CanadaSevens) September 30, 2016
What was your favourite costume at #Canada7s? #SoFancy #TGIF pic.twitter.com/r9yCdqozho
— HSBC Canada Sevens (@CanadaSevens) April 29, 2016