BC's circuit breaker "will be over" next week: Horgan

The provincial government hinted on Thursday that by next week, British Columbia’s circuit breaker will come to an end.

The announcement was made during a joint press conference involving Premier John Horgan, Health Minister Adrian Dix, and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

Horgan was asked about what British Columbians might be able to expect following the long weekend.

“They can expect on Tuesday that the circuit breaker will be over,” he said. “And the roadmap will be laid out for all British Columbians to see.”

Horgan noted that the government has been working towards this for a “number of weeks,” adding that there would be “an abundant amount of information on Tuesday.”

He stressed, however, that the current circuit breaker and travel restrictions remain in effect until the end of the May long weekend.

“It’s critically important that people remember that because the weather is good, because the trajectory on case counts is positive, we are not done yet. I really encourage people to please, please, please follow the rules. Don’t look for loopholes, don’t try and get around things, enjoy a good weekend.”

BC’s circuit breaker restrictions were first announced at the end of March as a way to curb surging COVID-19 cases. What was meant to be a three-week restriction was extended for nearly two additional months. The measures include a ban on indoor dining (except for patios), pausing indoor, group fitness activities, and suspending indoor worship services.

Inter-provincial travel restrictions would later come into effect as well.

