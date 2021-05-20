Kids in BC between 12 and 17 can now register for a COVID-19 vaccine

Registration for the COVID-19 vaccine has now opened to teens and pre-teens in British Columbia.

The announcement was made on Wednesday afternoon by the Ministry of Health.

“Getting everyone in our province immunized is our pathway forward through the COVID-19 pandemic,” Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a statement. “This will ensure we have enough protection and community immunity to allow us to slowly lift public health and travel restrictions.”

“Today, young people 12 to 17-years-old may register to receive their vaccine.”

Health officials are expected to share additional details on the youth immunization program on Thursday. Premier John Horgan will also be joining the live COVID-19 press conference scheduled for 2 pm.

Currently, everyone in the province over the age of 18 can book a COVID-19 vaccine. The BC Government also announced an initiative to increase immunization in Surrey and vaccine registration in the Fraser Health Region.

To receive a text message or email to book an appointment, people must be registered online through BC’s Get Vaccinated system. Those who have not yet registered can do so online, in-person at the nearest Service BC location, or through a provincial call centre (1-833-838-2323).

To register, residents will need their personal health number, postal code, first and last name, date of birth, and an email address or phone number that is checked regularly.