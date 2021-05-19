As people begin to plan for the May long weekend, BC RCMP are reminding everyone that restrictions on non-essential travel are still in place and advise everyone that road checks will be increased this weekend.

“We know that more people are typically on our roads and highways on long weekends,” said RCMP Supt. Holly Turton. “We would like all travellers to know that we will be increasing the number and duration of the road checks leading up to, and through, this long weekend.”

Turton said road checks will remain at the four established locations:

Highway 1 in the Boston Bar area

Highway 3 in the Manning Park area

Highway 5 in the Old Toll Booth area

Highway 99 in the Lillooet area

Drivers are also reminded that they should not be travelling between the three established regions of Vancouver/Fraser Valley, Northern/Interior, and Vancouver Island unless for essential purposes.