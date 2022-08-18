NewsPolitics

Not-so-happy birthday: BC Liberal MLA kicked out of party for Facebook climate post

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Aug 18 2022, 10:14 pm
Not-so-happy birthday: BC Liberal MLA kicked out of party for Facebook climate post
John Rustad/Facebook

MLA John Rustad is no longer a member of the BC Liberal party after a tweet got him into some hot water.

According to a statement from the BC Liberal Leader Kevin Falcon, Rustad was kicked out thanks to a pattern of troubling behaviour, including this most recent incident.

“Like any team, our caucus operates on a foundation of mutual respect and trust,” Falcon states.

“Following a pattern of behaviour that was not supportive of our caucus team and the principles of mutual respect and trust, I have removed MLA John Rustad from the BC Liberal Caucus effective immediately.”

Reactions to the news poured in on social media.

The Facebook post that got Rustad into hot water in the first place wasn’t even his own. He echoed comments tweeted by a climate skeptic named Patrick Moore, and CKNW host Jas Johal put him on blast on Twitter.

News of his removal came just 24 hours after that tweet, which subsequently happens to be his birthday. The Nechako Lakes MLA has not yet publicly acknowledged his dismissal.

“While a diversity of perspectives are encouraged and a source of strength, they cannot exist without that important foundation in place,” Falcon added.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Amir AliAmir Ali
+ News
+ Politics
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.