MLA John Rustad is no longer a member of the BC Liberal party after a tweet got him into some hot water.

According to a statement from the BC Liberal Leader Kevin Falcon, Rustad was kicked out thanks to a pattern of troubling behaviour, including this most recent incident.

“Like any team, our caucus operates on a foundation of mutual respect and trust,” Falcon states.

“Following a pattern of behaviour that was not supportive of our caucus team and the principles of mutual respect and trust, I have removed MLA John Rustad from the BC Liberal Caucus effective immediately.”

Reactions to the news poured in on social media.

Also, Falcon fired Rustad today on what appears to be Rustad’s birthday.

So.

Another reminder that BC politics is a brutal business. — Rob Shaw (@RobShaw_BC) August 18, 2022

As a former @bcliberals staffer, party member and supporter, I completely support @KevinFalcon removing John Rustad from caucus. It was a long over due move in my opinion and tells you a lot about Falcon’s commitment to climate and social issues. — Sarah Elder-Chamanara (@sarahelder) August 18, 2022

The Facebook post that got Rustad into hot water in the first place wasn’t even his own. He echoed comments tweeted by a climate skeptic named Patrick Moore, and CKNW host Jas Johal put him on blast on Twitter.

If you’re at a cooling station during this heat wave, or perhaps fighting wildfires, good news it looks like climate change is almost over, according to this recent Facebook post from a BC Liberal MLA. #bcpoli @CKNW @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/GGAtRWeWNH — Jas Johal (@JasJohalBC) August 17, 2022

News of his removal came just 24 hours after that tweet, which subsequently happens to be his birthday. The Nechako Lakes MLA has not yet publicly acknowledged his dismissal.

“While a diversity of perspectives are encouraged and a source of strength, they cannot exist without that important foundation in place,” Falcon added.