Climate activist to run against David Eby in race to be BC's next Premier

Anjali Appandurai has added her name to the race to become the next party leader of the provincial government’s governing BC NDP, and effectively the next Premier.

This makes her the only challenger to frontrunner David Eby, who is currently the Attorney General and the BC minister responsible for housing.

The 32-year-old climate activist was federal NDP’s candidate for the riding of Vancouver-Granville in the September 2021 federal election. Appandurai lost her claim to that riding to the Liberal party’s Taleeb Noormohamed by just over 400 votes.

She is currently the director of campaigns for the Climate Emergency Unit, and the climate justice lead of the Sierra Club BC.

Appandurai intends to focus her campaign on the “climate emergency,” and on healthcare and housing.

“I think British Columbians are ready for a leader who will tell them the truth. We’re in a very dangerous situation. But I believe in our collective power to shape a different future,” said Appadurai in a statement.

“Our province is not healthy. The people are not healthy and the land is stressed. We need a government that will prioritize the health of people and the planet. That means focusing on housing, food security, clean energy and caring for our communities.”

The BC NDP are holding a leadership race after Premier John Horgan announced he will resign from his role this fall, after a new party leader is selected by the membership. Horgan, who endured a bout of cancer in office, will not be running again in the next provincial election, which is not expected until 2024.

Party members will vote for their new leader in December, and shortly after they will be sworn in as BC’s new Premier.