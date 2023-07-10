BC island named among the 21 most beautiful in the world

A BC island has been recognized as one of the world’s most beautiful, named among 21 other stunning islands around the globe.

The BC island in question is none other than Vancouver Island, the crown jewel of the province or something.

Travel and Leisure is the publication that designated Vancouver Island as one of the world’s most beautiful, an online website whose mission is “to inform and inspire passionate travellers, like you.”

Here’s why Vancouver Island was chosen among many other beautiful islands worldwide.

Travel and Leisure says Vancouver Island “is easily one of Canada’s best islands.”

It points to the island’s unspoiled beaches, enchanting forests, and over 200 rivers it has.

Vancouver Island was also named one of Canada’s best.

“And while this is an outdoor lover’s oasis, no one should miss the capital city of Victoria, which is chock-full of charm and culture.”

We covered the story about Victoria last year when it was named one of Canada’s best cities. It was recognized as such after readers were asked to rate cities based on several metrics, including sights and landmarks, culture, food, friendliness, shopping, and overall value.

Other islands that made the list include St. Lucia in the Caribbean, Bali in Indonesia, Martha’s Vineyard in the United States, and Maui in the United States.

To see the complete list of islands, click here.