BC Hydro warns of more power outages after especially dry summer

Customers of BC Hydro can expect an increase in power outages as storm season begins after the province saw a dry summer that smashed temperature records.

BC Hydro shared in a news release that weakened trees and drought over the summer have increased the risk of weather-related power outages.

With the damage to soil, roots, and vegetation from the dry weather and wildfire season, BC Hydro’s meteorologists warn that windstorm events over fall pose “an elevated risk of significant power disruption.”

The release comes as a severe power outage affected hundreds of people in North Vancouver.

In the release, BC Hydro spokesperson Susie Rieder explained how the dry weather has led to the power outage warning.

“Trees weakened by drought and associated disease can be more susceptible to wind, and many of these trees still have leaves late in the season making them increasingly susceptible to wind and adding weight from rain or snow,” said Rieder.

“As storm seasons [ramp] up, a substantial number of dead and damaged trees and branches are expected to fall, contributing to power outages.”

BC Hydro has already replaced 1,400 power poles and nearly 90 kilometres of power lines to address power outages across the province since May.

With the increased risk of power outages, BC Hydro is advising customers to prepare in case of an emergency.

The company advises that customers prepare an emergency kit with supplies that can last for at least 72 hours, including flashlights, batteries, non-perishable foods, bottled water, and external power banks.