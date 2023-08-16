40 is the new 30: Temperature records smashed across BC

It’s hot and staying hot in much of BC this week, and temperature records fell in many areas of the province for the second day in a row.

Lytton hit 42.2°C on Tuesday after recording Canada’s hottest temperature on Monday at 41.5°C.

Cache Creek, Lillooet, Pemberton, and Trail all crossed the 40°C threshold and set records Monday.

Several other communities in BC set their own records in the high 30s, too. Those include Whistler, Vernon, Tatlayoko Lake, Summerland, Revelstoke, Powell River, Penticton, Merritt, Malahat, Kelowna, Kamloops, Golden, Creston, and Cranbrook.

Heat warnings continue for many areas of the province, including Metro Vancouver.

“A strong ridge of high pressure remains over the South Coast today. Well above seasonal daytime temperatures combined with elevated overnight temperatures will mean little relief from the heat,” Environment and Climate Change Canada said.

Thursday should bring some relief from the heat.

“Temperatures are forecast to be lower by a few degrees on Thursday as the ridge begins to break down,” according to ECCC.