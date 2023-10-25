NewsWeather

Power outage in North Vancouver: Hundreds can't Netflix and chill

Amir Ali
Oct 25 2023, 5:02 pm
A power outage in North Vancouver has left hundreds without power, while over a thousand people are out of power as of 9:45 am in the North Shore at large.

The power outage is thanks to a large storm comprised of heavy winds and rain that impacted North Vancouver, the North Shore, and many parts of the province.

According to The Weather Network, BC Hydro is scrambling to get power working for residents who are impacted by the outages.

Tens of thousands were impacted at the peak of outages, but looking at the BC Hydro outage map around the North Shore, somewhere between 1,000 and 2,000 people are still waiting for their lights to turn on.

While Vancouver has been left relatively unaffected by the outages, some smaller neighbourhoods and communities across Metro Vancouver are still out of power.

On Wednesday morning, BC Hydro’s outage map showed customers in cities like Surrey, Burnaby, Delta, Langley, and Maple Ridge were still without power. Parts of Vancouver Island were also impacted.

On X, BC Hydro posted that it expects to work throughout the day to restore power to the remaining affected customers.

