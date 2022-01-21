Record demand for BC Hydro electricity in 2021 due to extreme weather

Hot and cold weather conditions in British Columbia in 2021 broke several electricity demand records on the BC Hydro grid.

The electric utility states it experienced 19 of its top 25 all-time summer daily peak records. During the deadly heat dome in late June and early July, when temperatures reached over 40°C, BC Hydro also broke its all-time summer peak hourly demand record,

Of course, this surge in demand can be attributed to the use of air conditioning and fan devices in the sweltering heat, which was responsible for about 600 deaths, according to the BC Coroner’s most recent update.

Record power usage was again experienced at the end of the year during the holiday season, when the province saw an extended period of double-digit sub-zero temperatures influenced by a potent arctic outflow. Cranked up heating led to the highest and longest sustained load levels ever experienced on the BC Hydro grid, with the utility seeing 11 of its top 25 all-time daily peak records. Moreover, December 27 broke BC Hydro’s all-time peak hourly demand record.

“With the heat dome in the summer and the sustained cold temperatures in December, we saw more record-breaking hours on more days last year than any other single year,” said Kyle Donaldson, a spokesperson for BC Hydro.

“We have always seen our highest demand in the winter months, but demand for power in the summer months is catching up and we saw a distinct shift in that direction last year with more air conditioning load.”

BC Hydro says it currently has a surplus capacity of electricity, and anticipates to have more than it needs until about 2030. This will also be the same year that 100% of the province’s grid power will become free of any emissions, in accordance to the provincial government’s CleanBC plan.

Upon completion in 2025, the utility’s Site C hydroelectric dam project in northeastern BC will provide 1,100 megawatts (MW) of additional capacity and produce about 5,100 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of electricity annually — equivalent to powering 450,000 homes per year.

BC Hydro has been encouraging conservation to improve energy efficiency, and further electrification of building systems and vehicles.

Last year, the provincial government initiated a multi-year, $260-million strategy to transition more homes, businesses, and vehicular transportation from fossil fuel-powered sources to electricity. It also established 2035 as its new target to have 100% electric-battery car sales, five years earlier than initially planned.

According to a survey conducted by the utility in 2021, 76% of BC residents are concerned about the reliability of the electricity supply due to climate change.