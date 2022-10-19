The most scenic drives from Vancouver

Kal Tire is Canada’s home for All-Weather tires which provide year-round performance in all conditions. If you’re looking for a one-tire solution, consider the Nokian Tyres WRG4 All-Weather tire, exclusively available at Kal Tire.

When a tropical vacation isn’t in the cards (or your bank account), then hit the road in your own backyard.

Beautiful BC is home to a plethora of must-drive routes for your next adventure on four wheels.

And, of course, if you’re hitting BC’s highways between October 1 and April 30, be sure to have proper winter tires on your car.

Most scenic drives from Vancouver

Whistler

The drive from Vancouver to Whistler is one of the most breathtaking drives you can take in the province, thanks to the incredibly scenic Sea to Sky Highway. The highway stretches from Vancouver all the way to Pemberton, which is just north of Whistler.

There are many lookout points to stop along the way, including the Cypress Mountain Lookout, Porteau Cove Provincial Park, Shannon Falls, the Sea to Sky Gondola, Stawamus Chief, Alice Lake, Brandywine Falls and more.

But even if you don’t make a pit stop along the way, you can just soak up the serene sights right from your dashboard.

Seattle

Many Vancouverites flock south of the border to get some shopping done, but the scenic drive is an added bonus. It takes about 2.5 to 3 hours, though delays at the border may vary.

It’s the ultimate Pacific North West road trip, with plenty of sights to see along the way. Bellingham is a great place to grab a bite enroute to Seattle, followed by a scenic trail walk in the picturesque Bellevue.

Shop ’til you drop in Tulalip, at the Seattle Premium Outlets, where you will find all the best designer labels. And once in Seattle, the iconic Pike Place Market should be at the top of your list.

The Okanagan

Explore the best of BC’s wine country with a road trip to the Okanagan. It’s a beautiful drive all seasons of the year, but better in the spring and summer months when the roads are clear of snow.

It takes about five hours, depending on where your final destination is. And some of the best sights BC has to offer are nestled along this drive. Leave yourself some extra time to take in all the scenery.

Some popular stops along the way include Golden Ears Provincial Park, Harrison Hot Springs, Bridal Veil Falls, Hope, Peachland, Penticton, Okanagan Lake, and Downtown Kelowna.

The Kootenays

Outdoor enthusiasts must take a road trip from Vancouver to the Kootenays at least once. There are so many incredible sights to see along the way, including Revelstoke, Golden, Yoho National Park, Cranbrook and more.

Osoyoos is also worth a stop, to see the magical Spotted Lake that changes colours with the seasons.

And of course, you have to make some time to stop in Oliver. With its vast array of stunning vineyards, it is best known as being the wine capital of Canada. It’s actually home to more than 40 wineries, serving up the best reds and whites the province has to offer.

Tofino

The trek from Vancouver to Tofino is about five hours from start to finish, but worth every minute. Take a ferry to Nanaimo and then head to one of BC’s most popular coastal destinations.

A good place to stop and stretch your legs is Coombs Old Country Market, where you can spot some goats hanging out on the roof. It’s also the perfect place to grab lunch (or some donuts) before hitting the road again.

Other bucket list-worthy stops to make along the way include the lush Cathedral Grove in MacMillan Provincial Park, Sproat Lake and the Kennedy River Love Locks. Remember that the road to Tofino is still under construction, so leave yourself some extra time to get there.