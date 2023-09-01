A smooth ride: What you need to know if you're travelling in BC this long weekend

Travelling on the Labour Day long weekend?

No matter where you’re going, here is all you need to know about road closures and transit delays to avoid a travel nightmare.

Highway 97 will remain closed

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BC Ministry of Transportation (@ministryoftranbc)

This popular BC highway is closed over the weekend in the Okanagan region because of a rockslide. Highway 97 has been blocked in both directions since August 28, when 3,000 cubic metres of rock came down around 2 pm.

While no one was hurt in this slide, the highway will remain closed throughout the Labour Day weekend as experts suggest another slide could occur in the area.

The recommended alternate routes are highways 97C, 5A, 3 or 33; however, not only are those going to lead to added hours on your trip, but the province doesn’t recommend taking them without a full tank of gas, as well as food and water, especially at night.

Highway 1 has reopened

The highway was closed between Boston Bar and Lytton for nearly two weeks because of a wildfire but has reopened for travellers.

The province is expecting over 120,000 vehicles on the route from Friday through Monday, so early morning or late evening travel is suggested.

Construction on the highway will be paused until September 5, but construction speed limits will remain in effect, and passengers are encouraged to pack extra food and supplies in case of traffic delays.

You can expect highest travel volumes on Highway 1 at these times:

Northbound: Thursday from noon to 6 pm Friday from noon to 6 pm, with 3 to 6 pm being the heaviest Saturday from 11 am to 2 pm

Southbound: Sunday from 2 to 6 pm Holiday Monday from 2 to 7 pm, with 3 to 6 pm being the heaviest



Two full lanes reopen on Highway 4

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BC Ministry of Transportation (@ministryoftranbc)

Highway 4 near Cameron Lake Bluffs on Vancouver Island reopened two full lanes at 5 pm on August 31. The highway has been operating on a single-lane alternating access since June 6 due to a wildfire in the area.

The two-lane highway is fully open for the Labour Day long weekend and dons a new 1.4-kilometre barrier and catchment fencing to make travel safer for passengers travelling to and from the Alberni Valley and communities on the West Coast of Vancouver Island.

“It’s been a challenging season for people and businesses in the Alberni Valley and on the West Coast, so it’s very welcome news that we can travel safely… We’re also excited to welcome visitors for late summer and fall – one of the most beautiful times of the year to visit the Alberni Valley and the West Coast,” said Josie Osborne, MLA for Mid Island-Pacific Rim.

To keep up with the latest updates on highway closures, head to DriveBC.

Expect busy terminals at BC Ferries

The heavy travel traffic over the long weekend may see crowded terminals at BC Ferries. It is anticipated that about 520,000 passengers and 200,000 vehicles get to their destination using this fleet.

#LabourDayWeekend

We’re preparing to welcome over 520k passengers and 200k vehicles on board from Aug 31 – Sept 5. Our top tips to avoid sailing waits 👇 ✅ Book in advance

✅ Walk on board

✅ Travel off-peak

✅ Check #CurrentConditions Find all our #TravelTips below. ^km pic.twitter.com/gclP8CUrE0 — BC Ferries (@BCFerries) August 28, 2023

Between August 31 and September 5, BC Ferries will sail 1,503 roundtrips fleet-wide and have over 1,800 fleet team members with all hands on deck.

BC Ferries suggests customers travelling without a confirmed booking be dropped off at the terminal and travel as foot passengers as standby vehicle spaces are extremely limited.

To stay up to date with the BC Ferries schedules, head to its website.

And if your ideal long weekend activities are relaxing and prepping for the coming week, check out what’s open and closed on the long weekend in the city.