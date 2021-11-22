When vital highway corridors, rail service could be restored in BC

Many BC highways were damaged by last week’s storm, and the province has shared that they’re making progress on reopening major routes.

According to a provincial update on Monday, CP and CN rail are both cautiously optimistic about restarting operations starting Tuesday, November 23.

Highway travel appears to be on its way to returning to normal, although some routes like the Coquihalla are likely to be out of commission for months.

A look at work underway on the #Coquihalla #BCHwy5 in the Coldwater area.

Follow @DriveBC and check in on https://t.co/NCVlkn102s for the latest updates on progress. We're also collecting all our #BCstorm photos – https://t.co/acJRjWqm5Z pic.twitter.com/zRnJdTsk5h — BC Transportation (@TranBC) November 22, 2021

“Getting corridors open from the Lower Mainland has been and continues to be our highest priority to make sure that supply chains can be maintained,” said Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Rob Fleming.

“We now have two routes connecting the Lower Mainland with the Interior and the North open for essential travel,” he said.

Work progresses on #BCHwy1 Tank Hill to address the #BCstorm damage. Check out our travel advisory page of @DriveBC info to get a summary of #BC highway travel impacts – https://t.co/SFiAvwnn4q pic.twitter.com/o34VxySYsa — BC Transportation (@TranBC) November 22, 2021

Highway 7 connecting with Highway 3 opened Friday afternoon. It’s a designated route for heavy commercial vehicles.

Highway 99 connecting with highway 97 opened Saturday afternoon.

“Both routes are operating well given that the context is far from travel as usual,” said Fleming.

In the Fraser Valley, parts of Highway 1 are still not completely open.

Police Air Support Services, Air 1, is currently in the sky taking images of the current damage and flooding. This photo shows some of the extensive damage to Highway #1, east of No 3 Rd in the westbound lanes. Crews are working incredibly hard around the clock. pic.twitter.com/z08yd6Dbke — Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) November 21, 2021

“We are seeing some progress on the section of Highway 1 in the Sumas Prairie area near Abbotsford,” said Minister Fleming.

He said that water has receded enough to allow eastbound lanes on Highway 1 between Highway 11 east to Cole Road to be reopened for emergency access and agricultural operations.

The main TransCanada route on Highway 1 still has extensive flooding. The stretch of highway between Cole Road and Yale Road remains flooded with no estimated time of reopening.

As highways begin to reopen, some roads have travel restrictions in place. However, even where there is no order, the province is urging people to travel only if it’s essential and reminding drivers to expect delays.

Drivers can check in with Drive BC for the latest updates on road closures, hazards, and alternate routes.