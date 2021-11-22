News

BC's Highway 3 closed again due to another washout

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
|
Nov 22 2021, 9:13 pm
BC's Highway 3 closed again due to another washout
BC Ministry of Transportation/Flickr

A key route connecting Metro Vancouver to BC’s Interior that reopened on Friday was closed again on Monday because of another washout.

DriveBC tweeted around 12:30 pm that Highway 3 was closed in both directions from Hope, BC to Princeton, BC.

Crews are working to assess the situation, and there’s no estimated time when it will reopen.

The washout is between Exit 173: Old Hope Princeton Way and Frontage Road.

That leaves Highway 99 through Lillooet as the only remaining road connection between Metro Vancouver and the Interior.

Megan DevlinMegan Devlin
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT