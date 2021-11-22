BC's Highway 3 closed again due to another washout
Nov 22 2021, 9:13 pm
A key route connecting Metro Vancouver to BC’s Interior that reopened on Friday was closed again on Monday because of another washout.
DriveBC tweeted around 12:30 pm that Highway 3 was closed in both directions from Hope, BC to Princeton, BC.
Crews are working to assess the situation, and there’s no estimated time when it will reopen.
⚠️ UPDATE- CLOSED in both directions #BCHwy3 from #HopeBC to #PrincetonBC due to washout, assessment in progress, estimated time of opening unavailable. #BCStorm ⚠️
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) November 22, 2021
The washout is between Exit 173: Old Hope Princeton Way and Frontage Road.
That leaves Highway 99 through Lillooet as the only remaining road connection between Metro Vancouver and the Interior.