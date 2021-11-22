BC's Highway 3 closed again due to another washout

A key route connecting Metro Vancouver to BC’s Interior that reopened on Friday was closed again on Monday because of another washout.

DriveBC tweeted around 12:30 pm that Highway 3 was closed in both directions from Hope, BC to Princeton, BC.

Crews are working to assess the situation, and there’s no estimated time when it will reopen.

⚠️ UPDATE- CLOSED in both directions #BCHwy3 from #HopeBC to #PrincetonBC due to washout, assessment in progress, estimated time of opening unavailable. #BCStorm ⚠️ — DriveBC (@DriveBC) November 22, 2021

The washout is between Exit 173: Old Hope Princeton Way and Frontage Road.

That leaves Highway 99 through Lillooet as the only remaining road connection between Metro Vancouver and the Interior.