Snowfall warning issued for weather-beaten Coquihalla Highway

As clean up and repair efforts are underway, the Coquihalla Highway is expected to be hit with heavy snowfall.

In the early morning on Monday, November 22, Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt – the exact part of Highway 5 that was heavily damaged by storms this month.

Snow is expected to start in the afternoon and last into Tuesday, bringing 25 to 30 cm of snow to the region.

The Coquihalla Highway is closed to traffic between Hope and Merritt with no expected reopening date. Between Highway 5 and Exit 286, the road is washed out for over 100 km.

Coquihalla highway, one of our provinces main highways. pic.twitter.com/PuXLukr7dt — riseandshine (@KelseyAPaul) November 15, 2021

Flooding, mudslides, and heavy rain caused massive damage. In parts of the highway, the road is gone, broken, or undermined.

There is no detour available for the highway, which was built for Expo 86 and has become a valuable transportation route in the province.