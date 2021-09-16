NewsPoliticsCanadaFederal Election 2021

Former US president Barack Obama endorses Justin Trudeau ahead of election

Amir Ali
Sep 16 2021, 11:33 am
Liberal leader Justin Trudeau received a major endorsement just days ahead of the upcoming federal election, from none other than former US president Barack Obama.

On Thursday, Obama shared some kind words about Trudeau on Twitter.

In the tweet, he referred to Trudeau as a friend and reflected on the work they did together.

Obama called Trudeau an effective leader and a strong voice for democratic values.

In just over an hour, the tweet was liked over 30,000 times.

The two leaders shared many public exchanges, with the two leaders seeming to have a fond respect for one another.

Trudeau thanked Obama for the endorsement, adding that they would keep fighting for progress.

Canada votes in the upcoming election on Monday, September 20.

