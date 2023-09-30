Winter tires required to travel on several BC Highways starting tomorrow

Vancouver’s chilly season is slowly dawning as the annual winter tires requirement comes into effect.

Most routes along BC Highways will require winter tires or chains starting tomorrow, October 1.

These requirements will be in effect until April 30 next year. However, select highways in less snow-heavy areas will see these restrictions end slightly earlier on March 31.

Personal vehicles must have the M+S designation on their tires to travel on most BC Highway routes, or drivers risk being fined $121 for non-compliance. Additionally, drivers of vehicles over 12,000 kilograms are required to carry tire chains.

The list of what routes require winter tires can be found on the BC Government website.

While most highways across BC will enforce these requirements, they do not apply for those travelling in the Lower Mainland and southeastern Vancouver Island. The BC Government website says that the tires are not needed here because these areas have a more temperate winter climate.