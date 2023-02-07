Major BC highway closure could impact your evening commute
A major BC highway closure could impact some evening commuters on Tuesday night.
The BC Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said that Highway 99 is expected to be closed overnight at the Steveston Interchange due to some work that BC Hydro is doing to relocate an electrical line.
During this closure, traffic will be detoured up and over the existing on and off-ramps.
- You might also like:
- Construction begins on new Steveston interchange on Highway 99 in Richmond
- New bus lane from Bridgeport Road to Highway 99 complete
- New $4.15 billion George Massey Tunnel with eight lanes confirmed by BC government
- TransLink to build new Vancouver bus depot for 300 electric-battery buses (RENDERINGS)
- Uber launches lower-cost shared carpool rides in Vancouver, Toronto, and Montreal
“Short-term traffic stoppages on the ramps may be necessary,” said the ministry.
“Access for emergency responders, residents, and business will be maintained throughout this work.”
The closure is expected to last for around five hours, between 11 pm and 4:30 am. However, the ministry says the highway will be fully open to drivers by 5 am on Wednesday.
“The relocation work involves BC Hydro’s east-west distribution line that runs along Steveston Highway and will be moved north to allow construction of the new interchange.”
Not too far away, the Massey Tunnel will also have lane closures in both directions tonight until 4 am.
⚠️#BCHwy99 – #MasseyTunnel will have lane closures, in both directions tonight, for sweeping, until 4AM.#SDMO #SlowDownMoveOver #RichmondBC #DeltaBC #ConeZoneBC🦺
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) February 7, 2023
- You might also like:
- Construction begins on new Steveston interchange on Highway 99 in Richmond
- New bus lane from Bridgeport Road to Highway 99 complete
- New $4.15 billion George Massey Tunnel with eight lanes confirmed by BC government
- TransLink to build new Vancouver bus depot for 300 electric-battery buses (RENDERINGS)
- Uber launches lower-cost shared carpool rides in Vancouver, Toronto, and Montreal