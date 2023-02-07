Major BC highway closure could impact your evening commute

A major BC highway closure could impact some evening commuters on Tuesday night.

The BC Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said that Highway 99 is expected to be closed overnight at the Steveston Interchange due to some work that BC Hydro is doing to relocate an electrical line.

During this closure, traffic will be detoured up and over the existing on and off-ramps.

“Short-term traffic stoppages on the ramps may be necessary,” said the ministry.

“Access for emergency responders, residents, and business will be maintained throughout this work.”

The closure is expected to last for around five hours, between 11 pm and 4:30 am. However, the ministry says the highway will be fully open to drivers by 5 am on Wednesday.

“The relocation work involves BC Hydro’s east-west distribution line that runs along Steveston Highway and will be moved north to allow construction of the new interchange.”

Not too far away, the Massey Tunnel will also have lane closures in both directions tonight until 4 am.