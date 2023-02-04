TransportationUrbanized

New bus lane from Bridgeport Road to Highway 99 complete

Kenneth Chan
Kenneth Chan
Feb 4 2023, 12:46 am
The southbound-only bus lane between Bridgeport Road and Highway 99. (Government of BC)

TransLink buses travelling along Highway 99 from SkyTrain Bridgeport Station in Richmond are now shaving off as much as a few minutes in travel time for southbound trips.

Construction recently reached completion on the provincial government’s Bridgeport Road bus connection project, which is a new bus-only lane from Bridgeport Road to Highway 99’s southbound direction near the south end of the Oak Street Bridge.

This is a ground-level road with a signalized intersection at Sea Island Way that prioritizes buses and pedestrians, and it includes a new multi-use pathway for cyclists and pedestrians near Highway 99 and Patterson Road.

The southbound-only bus lane between Bridgeport Road and Highway 99. (Daryl Dela Cruz)

The bus lane was built with a $5.3 million budget, which also covers the Highway 99 and 17A off-ramp widening. These roadworks are part of the provincial government’s early projects under the $4.15 billion George Massey Tunnel replacement project, which entails an eight-lane immersed tube tunnel, Highway 99 shoulder widenings for bus-only lanes, and a new Steveston Highway interchange, which is currently under construction for a 2025 completion. Construction on the new tunnel is not expected to begin until 2026, with an opening in 2030.

The southbound-only, ground-level bus lane with intersections represents a significantly scaled-back design compared to the original plan for a two-lane, grade-separated flyover elevated road ramp between SkyTrain Bridgeport Station’s bus exchange and Highway 99, serving both northbound and southbound directions. This original concept was part of the original $3.5 billion, 10-lane bridge project, which was cancelled in 2017.

Cancelled design:

Cancelled design: Northern terminus of proposed HOV / Transit Lanes. Note direct transit only connection to Bridgeport Station via flyover. (Government of BC)

Built design:

